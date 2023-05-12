Vin Diesel's constant activity on Instagram (yes, he loves posting selfie videos) has yielded at least one very good result: getting Helen Mirren to join the social media platform!

During the Fast X junket in Rome on Thursday, the Academy Award winner spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner and shared it was actually Dom Toretto himself who got her into Instagram nearly a decade ago.

"It was Vin and his team who sort of first introduced me to Instagram," Mirren said. "That was, like, I don't know how many years ago -- seven years ago? -- but it was a world I wasn't really aware of and they went, 'Oh, no, Helen, you've gotta do this.'"

And she did. Mirren joined Instagram in December 2016 and very quickly distinguished herself as a master of selfies, though it's a title she may not exactly agree with.

"I'm not very good at it," she quipped.

Since joining, Mirren's following has exploded to more than one million followers. Mirren joined the Fast franchise in 2017 with The Fate of the Furious, and she returned for Hobbs & Shaw, F9 and now the latest installment, as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Deckard and Owen Shaw.

In fact, Mirren told ET in 2015 that she'd been wanting to join the franchise for years. And, after shooting her shot, Diesel responded, telling ET he had some ideas about how to integrate the legendary actress.

"There are so many options!" an excited Diesel explained at the time. "You've got Nathalie Emmanuel's mother. You've got, of course, the matriarch to the Shaw brothers!"

Fast forward to now, and Mirren's been at the forefront of a popular franchise set to wrap with an 11th and final installment. Looking back, Mirren shared with ET the aspect she's admired the most about the process that goes into filming an action movie of this magnitude.

"We've watched the development of digital effect, haven't we, since the first Fast film, the beautiful simplicity of that," Mirren said. "But what is visually possible is so extraordinary. I have to say, all kudos to the stunt people because those stunt men and women are fantastic. They create those stunts, they then put them into operation, and they are incredibly talented people."

Fast X hits theaters May 19.

RELATED CONTENT:

Helen Mirren Recalls Seeing Kelly Reilly 30 Years Ago and Knew She Would Be a Star (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Why Helen Mirren Hid Her On-Set Injury on 'Shazam' Sequel (Exclusive)

Prince Williams Tears Up as Helen Mirren Honors Queen Elizabeth II

Helen Mirren to Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards

Related Gallery