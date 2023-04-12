Jason Bateman is taking audiences to the sunshine state in his new series, Florida Man.

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to Bateman at the premiere of Netflix's latest comedy-drama, where the executive producer said he hopes viewers love Florida Man as much as they did Ozark.

"Well, sure. My God, I mean we could only be so lucky," Bateman said of the series seeing the same success Ozark did over its four seasons.

Outside of both shows centering around a state, he added, "There are also a bunch of incredibly talented people on this show, like we were lucky to have on Ozark, so it wouldn't surprise me. This is a pretty cool thing they put together here."

As for how Bateman's persona differs when he's behind the camera instead of in front of it, the 54-year-old actor joked, "I've got a real light touch."

"I mean, does anybody really need a boss? If you hire correctly, people know what they're doing and they don't need to be told what to do or encouraged to do what they do," Bateman said of serving as an E.P. on the project. "They do what they do because they want to do it, right?"

"You just try to find the right set of ingredients and kind of let it cook itself," he continued.

The series sees Edgar Ramirez as a disgraced cop, forced to return to his home state of Florida to pay off his debts by searching for a missing mobster's girlfriend. But what's supposed to be an open-and-close case, turns into a web of lies, murder, deception, family trauma and a search for long-lost gold, showing that even if you take the Florida Man out of the state, he’s still a Florida Man at heart.

Using just three words to describe both the state where the infamous Florida Man crimes originate and the show, Bateman said, "Oddly shaped, Southern in origin and unpredictable."

Florida Man premieres April 13 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Bateman Explains What He'll Miss Most About 'Ozark' After SAG Awards Win (Exclusive)

'Ozark': Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Reflect on the Series Finale

'Florida Man' Official Trailer (Exclusive)

Jason Bateman Shares the One Item He Swiped from the ‘Ozark’ Set (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery