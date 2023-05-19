Paula Abdul opted out of being a Housewife. ET's Brice Sander spoke with the 60-year-old star at the fifth annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation gala in Beverly Hills, and she revealed why she turned down the chance to appear in the hit Bravo franchise.

"I've been humbled," Abdul said of how she felt about being asked to join Real Housewives. "I got a kick out of it that I was ever even asked. However, I like to be the one on the couch with the popcorn, watching with my dogs."

Though that particular reality franchise isn't in Abdul's future, the singer said that her past foray in the genre on Hey Paula and American Idol has "been joyful."

"I feel like I've been on reality television for a long, long time," she said. "Being part of history, making shows, and being able to be a mentor, it's been joyful."

Now, Abdul is turning much of her attention to TikTok, which she said is "really spur of the moment" and all about "having fun."

"TikTok was built for me. I should have been doing this a long time ago," she quipped. "I'm having a great time, especially working with younger talent, being able to pass on a lot of wisdom... I love being able to let them know what they're up against, what they should be doing to nail their auditions and things like that."

When she's not on TikTok, Abdul is spending time with her pups, which made her a perfect attendee for Thursday's event.

"I always support Lisa's cause for what she does with her Vanderpump Dogs," Abdul said of Lisa Vanderpump. "For her raising awareness, for her rallying and protesting, just the amount of awareness to raise money to rehabilitate dogs, to take care of their medical bills... Having a dog, especially rescuing a dog, is the greatest gift that... I I can't imagine not having dogs. I've rescued dogs my whole life."

Overall, Abdul told ET that she's "in a really great place," as she's "genuinely happy and excited" about life.

"The best thing for me is to always stay curious. If I stay curious, I'm always on my toes," she said. "I love being able to just go on set, and being excited to go to work, and learning, and meeting tons of people, and experiencing how they experience their passion and what they love to do. I'll be working until I can't work anymore. And I'll be dancing till I can't dance."

