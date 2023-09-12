Reneé Rapp is grateful for the support she's received. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 23-year-old singer on the pink carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, and she gushed about her friendship with Drew Barrymore in particular, calling it "literally perfect."

"She's so sweet," Rapp said of the actress, who recently led a conversation with her at 92Y in New York City.

It's not just Barrymore who has been there for Rapp as she transitioned from starring on The Sex Lives of College Girls to releasing her debut album, Snow Angel.

"I feel like a lot of women in the industry have been really nice to me and kind of taken me under their wing and protected me," Rapp told ET. "I feel a very specific community with them, and it makes me feel really supported. I've been very spoiled to have that with a lot of women in the business. I hope I can pay it back in exciting ways. I try, hopefully."

As for her emotional album, Rapp said she thinks her music has "helped" her move on from past trauma.

"I think I'm a very different version of myself now," she said. "I think I don't take as much s**t now, which I really did before. I have a better community around me."

Rapp's success isn't just with her album, though. She's set to star in the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical and is about to embark on the Snow Hard Feelings Tour, which will kick off later this month.

"I'm excited to have fun," Rapp said of her tour.

On Tuesday night, though, Rapp was focused on the VMAs, where she was up for two trophies -- Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year.

"It feels cool. It's fan voted, so it's exciting," she said of her nominations. "I'm very honored to be here. I'm just excited to meet Ice Spice. She's the people's princess. I love her."

