Russell Dickerson's latest song is a love letter to his wife. ET spoke to the 37-year-old country singer at Trend Management's Sip & Sound Saloon event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, and he teased what fans can expect from his upcoming single, "Bones," which is due out this summer.

"I'm not trying to be the love song guy, but I'm just trying to write songs about real life. My family, my wife, that is my life," Russell told ET of his wife, Kailey, and their kids Radford, 8 months, and Remington, 3. "When it comes time to write a song, that's just what happens."

When Russell came up with the title "Bones," in which he tells Kailey "I'm going to love you until I die," he gathered his favorite writers to develop the track.

"I can't say I knew it the day we wrote it, but as I kept playing the demo and the song and kept playing it over and over, I was just like, 'I think this may be it.' I haven't believed in a song this much since 'Yours,'" Russell said of his 2017 hit. "I hope it's bigger. Who knows? I'm putting it all on the line for this one."

As for how Kailey reacted to the song, Russell knew she loved it after she returned home late from a girls' night.

"I wake up at 10:30 p.m. and I'm like, 'She's not here yet.' I wake up at like, 11:30 p.m., like, she's still not home. And then I wake up at, like, 1:00 a.m., and I'm like, 'Where are you?'" he recalled. "And she was like, 'I've literally been sitting in the driveway for the last hour and a half listening to 'Bones' on repeat.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

As he gears up to release "Bones," Russell -- who performed alongside stars, including Jordan Davis and Laci Kaye Booth at Wednesday's event -- is set to join Sam Hunt on his Locked Up Tour. His family, Russell revealed, will be by his side for it all.

"We're making a whole Western excursion out of it," he said. "... We're going Tahoe, we're going Yosemite, we're hitting it up. We're doing Dickersons Go West. We're just going to hang out."

Russell Dickerson performs at Trend Management's Sip & Sound Saloon event in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 5. - Steph Sorenson

Even though he'll be on tour, Russell is still determined to work on new music. In fact, the "Good Day to Have a Great Day" singer told ET he's been "recording my ass off" in recent weeks.

"I'm looking forward to having the time to make a great record," he said. "I'm playing the least amount of shows I've ever played in my life. The end of this year is when we really dive in and get into record four. I'm really looking forward to that."

"I'm kind of at the point in my career where I'm lime, 'F it. Let's go.' We've had lovely success at commercial country radio. I'm at the point where... I'm here to just write heaters," Russell added. "I want to put out heaters that people can dance to, hang out to, vibe to."

