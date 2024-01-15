John Oliver is ready to get back to work. After the Last Week Tonight With John Oliver host won Outstanding Scripted Variety Series at the 2023 Emmy Awards, ET's Nischelle Turner asked Oliver how he planned to celebrate in the hours and days ahead.

"I'm gonna go see my staff now. I've lost track of them. And then I'm sure I'll go to HBO to just say, 'Here, can you be less mad with us a little bit?'" Oliver quipped. "And then I'll go back to my kids in New York."

With that, ET delivered the news that Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucus Monday night, telling the host, "You've got some work to do."

"Thanks very much for taking this magical moment and reminding me that joy is ephemeral, pain is forever. I'm glad I heard it first on ET," Oliver responded, before addressing the former president directly, saying, "Congratulations to Donald. This is gonna be a fun year."

Before Oliver gets to work covering the upcoming 2024 presidential election, he's thrilled to celebrate his eighth-straight Emmy win, a fact he called "ridiculous."

"It's weird every time," he admitted of winning. "It never feels less strange to be standing on that stage, looking out at Jon Hamm [while] holding a shiny object."

This year, Oliver tried to shake it up by encouraging host Anthony Anderson's mom, Doris Bowman, to interrupt his acceptance speech and play him off the stage.

"All I wanted was Anthony's mom to yell at me," he joked. "Honestly, it was everything I wanted it to be. The fact she stood up to do it as well, I'm getting the business. Ms. Doris did not play a tiny fraction."

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

