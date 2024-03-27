Jenn Tran received only love after landing her new role. The 26-year-old physician assistant student was named the new star of The Bachelorette during Joey Graziadei's season finale of The Bachelor, and the women who were also considered for the job -- namely Daisy Kent, Maria Georgas and Rachel Nance -- were nothing but kind in response.

"Oh my gosh, they've honestly been so supportive," Jenn told ET's Denny Directo of the other women. "I would like to say that they would've been amazing leads as well. I honestly was rooting for them, but they actually talked to me at [the 'After the Final Rose' taping] and gave me a big hug and were like, 'We're so excited for you' and 'It couldn't be a more perfect person.'"

"Honestly, to just have their support and know that they're so excited for this means the absolute world to me," she added.

Jenn also felt the love from Bachelor Nation, gushing of the announcement, "Everyone was crazy excited in the audience. I was like, 'Oh my god. I've never heard cheers this loud in my life.' I think everyone's really excited. I'm just so happy to see such a positive response from everybody so far."

Meanwhile, an emotional response came from Jenn's young cousin, who was moved after learning that her family member would be the first-ever Asian-American Bachelorette.

"I called my little cousin and she was sobbing for me. She was so excited about it," Jenn told ET. "It's because she hasn't seen an Asian love story on TV before."

After taking in that response, Jenn said, "It really hit me that I'm also inspiring a generation of people to really embrace their culture and embrace who they are and that they have the ability to do anything they want. It's overwhelming."

"It means so freaking much to me," she added. "Obviously growing up I never really got to see a lot of Asian representation on TV. Anytime you were cast, it was as a side character to fill some kind of stereotype. Obviously we've been getting a little better, but there's still room to be had for improvement. Now to be a lead, leading my own love story is absolutely huge. You don't get to see that every day."

Her own journey for love is getting ready to begin after things didn't work out between her and Joey. Jenn noted that getting over the tennis pro, who wound up popping the question to Kelsey Anderson, "just took some time."

"Eventually, I was like, 'You know what? I think I'm ready to find my person,'" she said. "My whole life I've always wanted to be a mom and I've always wanted to find someone to share my life with. It just takes getting back on that horse. It's always gonna be a little bit tough, but I'm ready."

Season 21 of The Bachelorette will premiere this July on ABC.

