Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Boyfriend RAC

Ireland Baldwin is officially a mom -- and you can call Alec Baldwin grandpa. The only child of Alec and ex-wife Kim Basinger announced that she welcomed her own daughter on Thursday, by sharing a selfie from her hospital bed.

In the pic, Ireland smiles as she poses alongside her musician boyfriend, RAC, whose birth name is André Anjos, and their daughter. Ireland captioned the pic "Holland," seemingly sharing her daughter's name.

On New Year's Eve 2022, the 27-year-old model announced that she and RAC were expecting. The two appear to have made their romance Instagram official in 2021. Anjos was reportedly previously married to RAC bandmate Liz Derstine, who uses the stage name Pink Feathers.

In January, Ireland took to social media to express how challenging pregnancy had been for her as she struggled with health anxiety and living away from family.

"Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that. I’ve always wanted a baby with the right person," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally."

Added Ireland, "I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into a high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes. Bodily sensations. Pains and aches. Organs going to sh*t randomly."

Beyond the physical changes, the mom-to-be candidly touched on the emotional growing pains she was experiencing. "I’m exhausted. I’m unmotivated. I feel like life is passing by and my career hasn’t even begun. It’s hard coming on here and seeing mutuals dressing up for events, getting drinks, working on sets, going to school. It’s hard feeling alone," she said. "I have my boyfriend who without him, I think I would have lost my mind. He’s everything and more ot me but man, it’s hard moving somewhere with no family. It’s hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with. It’s hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by. It’s even harder watching some of your friends fade away or not know how to relate to you anymore."

Despite all the difficulties, though, Ireland clarified, "None of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ireland Baldwin Shares Why She Left Hollywood and Her Modeling Career Behind

Ireland Baldwin and Mom Kim Basinger at Her Strip Club Baby Shower

Ireland Baldwin Says She 'Underestimated' Pregnancy in Candid Post

Ireland Baldwin on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Engagement: 'It Was Meant to Be a Long Time Ago' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery