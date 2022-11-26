Irene Cara Dead at 63: Co-Stars Lee Curreri, Jennifer Beals and More Celebs Pay Tribute
Fame star Lee Curreri is remembering Irene Cara for her immense talent. In a statement to ET, Curreri, who starred alongside Cara in the 1980 musical teen drama, recalled the first time he met Cara and the lasting impact she had on him.
"I first met Irene in a van - [director] Alan Parker was taking the Fame movie cast out to lunch so we could all get acquainted," the statement read. "I felt as if I had jumped into the Fame script and met Coco! Irene was so unique - as a young woman, she had been around the show biz block more than a few times and could teach us some things. One of the characteristics of being in a film is that you end up waiting for hours while lights are set up and other scenes are filmed - with Irene, those hours were never boring - luckily there were a few pianos in some of the rooms of the abandoned high school where we were filming, so the only thing I wanted to do was accompany Irene so I could hear her sing all day."
He continued, "I remember another van ride where I saw Irene writing on a notepad. I asked here what she was working on and she turned it around to show me - it was the lyrics to Hot Lunch Jam, which we were going to record - that night. It’s hard to imagine that Irene is no longer on the planet, but I can definitely see her light up the sky."
Flashdance star Jennifer Beals is also remembering Cara as "brilliant" and a "triple threat talent." Beals took to Instagram on Saturday and reacted to the news that Cara died in her Florida home. She was 63.
Beals starred in the hit 1983 dance film and portrayed Alexandra "Alex" Owens, who performed Cara's song "Flashdance... What a Feeling." The song would go on to earn Cara an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a GRAMMY for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.
Beals thanked the "brilliant Irene" for her "open heart and your fearless triple threat talent." She added, "It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream. #RIPirenecara."
Legendary songwriter Diane Warren also took to social media and reacted saying, "Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame."
Titanic star Frances Fisher took to Twitter and praised Cara for paving the way for others, and Deborah Cox implored fans to "remember her name" when she tweeted four photos of Cara, including one showing her accepting her Oscar.
"Irene Cara is who inspired me growing up to be a 'triple threat'" Cox wrote. "[Y]ou could not only have hit records but also star in movies and have a hit tv show and slay…..a bright light for the culture."
Lenny Kravitz also chimed in, tweeting a black and white photo of Cara and writing, "Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart."
Keep scrolling to see more celeb reactions to Cara's death.
