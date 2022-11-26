Fame star Lee Curreri is remembering Irene Cara for her immense talent. In a statement to ET, Curreri, who starred alongside Cara in the 1980 musical teen drama, recalled the first time he met Cara and the lasting impact she had on him.

"I first met Irene in a van - [director] Alan Parker was taking the Fame movie cast out to lunch so we could all get acquainted," the statement read. "I felt as if I had jumped into the Fame script and met Coco! Irene was so unique - as a young woman, she had been around the show biz block more than a few times and could teach us some things. One of the characteristics of being in a film is that you end up waiting for hours while lights are set up and other scenes are filmed - with Irene, those hours were never boring - luckily there were a few pianos in some of the rooms of the abandoned high school where we were filming, so the only thing I wanted to do was accompany Irene so I could hear her sing all day."

He continued, "I remember another van ride where I saw Irene writing on a notepad. I asked here what she was working on and she turned it around to show me - it was the lyrics to Hot Lunch Jam, which we were going to record - that night. It’s hard to imagine that Irene is no longer on the planet, but I can definitely see her light up the sky."

Flashdance star Jennifer Beals is also remembering Cara as "brilliant" and a "triple threat talent." Beals took to Instagram on Saturday and reacted to the news that Cara died in her Florida home. She was 63.

Beals starred in the hit 1983 dance film and portrayed Alexandra "Alex" Owens, who performed Cara's song "Flashdance... What a Feeling." The song would go on to earn Cara an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a GRAMMY for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Beals thanked the "brilliant Irene" for her "open heart and your fearless triple threat talent." She added, "It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream. #RIPirenecara."

Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame🎤💔Irene Cara, 'Fame' singer, dead at 63, publicist says. https://t.co/6yQmMTUAv0 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 26, 2022

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren also took to social media and reacted saying, "Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame."

Titanic star Frances Fisher took to Twitter and praised Cara for paving the way for others, and Deborah Cox implored fans to "remember her name" when she tweeted four photos of Cara, including one showing her accepting her Oscar.

"Irene Cara is who inspired me growing up to be a 'triple threat'" Cox wrote. "[Y]ou could not only have hit records but also star in movies and have a hit tv show and slay…..a bright light for the culture."

Lenny Kravitz also chimed in, tweeting a black and white photo of Cara and writing, "Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart."

Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/7cpCUY1aI1 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara is who inspired me growing up to be a “triple threat” you could not only have hit records but also star in movies and have a hit tv show and slay…..a bright light for the culture.



Irene Cara remember her name💫 https://t.co/BZj20lwYFBpic.twitter.com/cBwBF3VAL1 — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) November 26, 2022

I’m so sad to hear about Irene Cara, she was a real light. ❤️❤️❤️rest easy — Flea (@flea333) November 26, 2022

RIP Irene Cara! Such an amazing talent and sweet soul. Thanks for the music. Sing with the angels. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) November 26, 2022

My Heart Is Broken. 💔#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME! 😢❤️ #FAMEpic.twitter.com/ZUnOfGngFT — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 26, 2022

Loved her so much. Rest In Peace #IreneCara 🕊️ — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 26, 2022

Other Half Entertainment is deeply saddened by the passing of @Irene_Cara. Our thoughts, prayers, & condolences go out to her family, friends, & fans.



LB's touching introduction of Irene at Seoul Song Festival ('88).~Kathy Golik, Legacy Mgr



🔷Full post- https://t.co/wbsOnTIiQEpic.twitter.com/UVYPgAO7oG — Laura Branigan (@laurabranigan) November 26, 2022

….Now…….there is nothing. 😞



Goodbye Irene Cara. I’m Sad About This. https://t.co/Hu3y8qRX57 — Dr. Love (@questlove) November 26, 2022

RIP Irene Cara. We will remember your name! #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 26, 2022

#ireneCara she was one of the reasons I am here today! She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power! pic.twitter.com/d9LUCtFsC2 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara sang New York City’s song.



Born in the Bronx, she reached for the stars and delivered a soundtrack for the ages.



She will be truly missed. Rest in peace. https://t.co/QNioRdBP32 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 26, 2022

What a sad, sad loss. Singer Irene Cara, who dazzled us with her beauty and unforgettable voice in the hit 1980s musical Fame, has died at 63. No cause given yet. #rippic.twitter.com/kfOw92QRaG — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) November 26, 2022

Grew up watching Irene Cara take on the world... what a feeling.. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/1B8wFj5nNW — loni love (@LoniLove) November 26, 2022

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

