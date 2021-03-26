Is Olivia Rodrigo Teasing New Music After Wiping Her Instagram Posts?

Olivia Rodrigo is up to something!

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star had fans in a fury after wiping her Instagram clean on Friday. Instead of her snaps, Rodrigo, 18, simply left behind one cryptic video that showed an old TV with a clip of an ice cream cone melting being played and then rewound.

The video has no audio or caption, but fans quickly took to the comments section to speculate that Rodrigo has new music coming out.

"NEW MUSIC," one enthusiastic follower wrote, with another adding, "NEW SONG?"

"ITS OLIVIAS REPUTATION ERA," another fan commented. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka even got in on the action, writing, "I’ve never been excited about a melting ice cream cone before but now I am????"

Rodrigo released her debut single "Drivers License" in January, which has since become a mega hit. The song reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, making the actress and singer the youngest artist ever to debut atop the chart.

Saturday Night Live even did a sketch centered around her track, as well as seemingly poked fun at her, her HSMTMTS co-star Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenters' alleged love triangle.

"I was absolutely floored. I was screaming," she told RADIO.COM of seeing the sketch for the first time. "I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal."

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Drivers License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Drivers License,'" she said. "And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day."

Additionally, Rodrigo is gearing up for the second seasonof HSMTMTS, which will arrive in less than two months.

"I am excited for the fans to see season 2 of the show because I think they will get to see our characters' growth and trajectory in a deeper way," Rodrigo told ET. "I also can't wait for them to hear this really special song I wrote for an episode."

For more on Rodrigo, see below.

Olivia Rodrigo Says Courteney Cox ‘Slayed’ Her Cover of ‘Drivers License’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Joshua Bassett on New EP, Laughing Off Drama and 'HSMTMTS' Season 2

Olivia Rodrigo Calls Pete Davidson Her No. 1 Celebrity Crush

Gwen Stefani Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Her First Heartbreak Song

Related Gallery