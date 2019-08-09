Isabella Moner is gearing up for the next chapter in her career!

The 18-year-old actress stars as the iconic Dora in the live-action film Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and is proud to be fronting a major motion picture with a diverse and strong Latinx cast.

"It's definitely going to inspire the younger crowd because Dora is amazing, and the show itself was way ahead of its time," the Peruvian-American actress tells ET over the phone ahead of the film's release. "But also thanks to Hollywood for giving it the opportunity, and not in a forceful way. I think it is a great opportunity for [Latinxs], and maybe this will be a step in the right direction for us. Instead of it being part of the trend, we can get more people behind the camera and making representation for Latinos a more solidified thing."

Acting since the age of 10, Moner has always found a way to blend her "two cultures together," and her experience on Dora was no different.

"I am both, and in a time when Latinos are being ostracized, ridiculed and we're being told that we should be ashamed of where we come from, especially in this country, it's so important for a movie like this to exist and make us feel proud again," she passionately adds.

Whether you've followed Moner since her early Nickelodeon days or are discovering her now, get to know this shining star -- and find about her "upbeat and fun" new music she has on the way!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Which artists can you not stopping listening to?

I have a very wide taste in music and it varies with my mood. Lately, I have been listening to a lot of ABBA.

Who would you say are your favorite artists?

Beyonce, because she will always be the best.

When will fans get to hear new music from you?

Really, really soon actually! I'm been working on it lately because once I finished Let It Snow, I had all this time and I wanted to focus and really dedicate it to my music. I am really excited for everyone to hear my own little genre I've created.

How would you describe your new sound and can you tease anything?

Nothing yet that I can really tease before it's officially solidified, but definitely the blend of the two cultures that I am. It's Latin pop. It's not necessarily reggaeton, but it's definitely upbeat and fun. I write my own music and it's very authentic to who I am, and it will be the most transparent thing that I have ever done. I am excited for people to get to know me on this level.

It's very exciting. I have been dying for a more creative outlet and this is the perfect opportunity, for sure!

John Parra/Getty Images

What are your beauty must-haves?

I must have my essential oils to keep me calm and smelling nice. Vitamins. I like Beautycounter and all their products because it's so natural and regulated. The sunscreen from Supergoop is also really good.

When you're rushing out the door, what is one thing you can't leave without?

I can't leave without having my eyebrows done, for sure! I am crazy for eyebrows. I'm kind of an eyebrow freak. It's the first thing I notice on people.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

What has been your favorite red carpet look from the Dora press tour?

It depends on my hair and makeup, but I think my favorite look was probably the one for the [Los Angeles] premiere because it was very different from the rest. Usually I go more mature and fashion-forward, but this Rodarte dress was very simple and princessy and pretty, and I hadn't done that before.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

How would you describe your style?

Definitely the opposite of that: As comfy as it gets! I'm not one to wear a lot of brand names. I'll just put on sandals and slides, sweatpants and a loose shirt and call it a day. I really prefer to wear that. But the great thing about it is if you wear a cute little crop top and sweatpants and pair it with heels or platforms, it automatically becomes business casual.

What article of clothing makes you feel most confident?

I carry my fanny pack everywhere and that has everything important that I need in it. That comforts me. I'll literally bring it on the red carpet, I really don't care. It just has everything that I need. I recommend a fanny pack for everyone. I started using one to walk my dog because I didn't have to hold anything, and I walk my dog every day so I wear it every day and now it's part of my life.

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Would you consider having a non-famous boyfriend?

I can definitely say that I've had one!

What would your ideal date be?

My ideal date would be something that requires me not leaving my home, but when I ask the person to leave, they leave. [Laughs] Yeah, sometimes I feel weird asking people to leave, but if we have a common thing where we both know when the person puts on their pajamas, it's time to go. One time I went on a movie date and we went to eat afterwards, my mom had already made dinner, and literally, he started talking to my family and I just went to bed. I didn't say bye or anything, I just went to bed. I was just tired. [Laughs]

What do you look for in a partner?

Somebody who can let me be me and do me, and not feel like they are an inconvenience, but also support me in whatever I do. It's a luxury to have somebody, to be able to date somebody. [My career] is the No. 1 thing in my life right now and it's something that I really care about, as well as my family and my dog. They have to love dogs, that is DEFINITELY for sure. Instead of giving me gifts, they give my dog gifts.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold arrives in theaters on August 9. For more on the film, watch below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

