Ivana Trump has died, her ex-husband, former President Donald Trump, confirmed on social media. The former model and mother of three, who died at her New York City home, was 73.

The New York Police Department confirmed to ET that they responded to a call at around 12:40 p.m. of a person in cardiac arrest at 10 East 64th Street. They said the death has no criminal element and the NYC Medical Examiner's Office will be determining the cause.

Ivana was last photographed in May, when she was seen flashing a peace sign for the cameras while out and about in New York City.

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

In his post on Truth Social, Donald wrote, "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

Ivana and Donald, who married in 1977 and divorced in 1992, shared three children together -- Donald Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38 -- and 10 grandchildren.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," Donald wrote. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to mourn her mother, writing, "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance."

She continued, "I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

Eric, Ivana's youngest child, also took to social media to remember his mom, sharing a series of photos of her with him, his siblings, and his children.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," he wrote. "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

RELATED CONTENT:

James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ Star, Dead at 82 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Mark Fleischman, Ex-Studio 54 Owner, Dead at 82 via Assisted Suicide

L.Q. Jones, Famed Western Actor, Dead at 94

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's Father, Dead at 88

Related Gallery