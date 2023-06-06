Jack and Kristina Wagner Remember Son Harrison on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death
Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Confirm…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
'Wild 'N Out' Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32
Why Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split (Source)
Ashton Kutcher Shuts Down Matt Rife's Wish to Date Wife Mila Kun…
Jessie J Gives Birth to First Child
'90 Day Fiancé': Tyray Compares Online Girlfriend to Cardi B and…
Pete Davidson Shares MGK and Megan Fox's 'Sick' Reaction to Join…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine Meets With Her Ex-Boyfriend Behind Gino…
Chrissy Teigen Says DNA Test Mishap Left Her Convinced She Had a…
Watch Taylor Swift Swallow a Bug During 'Eras' Concert
Andy Cohen Admits 'RHONJ' Is 'At a Crossroads' Over Teresa Giudi…
Jill Dillard Speaks Out Against Her Family in 'Shiny Happy Peopl…
Anna Shay, 'Bling Empire' Star, Dead at 62
Kaley Cuoco Teases 'Surprises' in Store for Tom Pelphrey's First…
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena on His Relationship Wit…
Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 as S…
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ End Credits Tease Potential ‘Hocus Pocus 3’
Shannon Beador Spills on Season 17 of 'The Real Housewives of Or…
Jack and Kristina Wagner are paying homage to their son, Harrison, on the one-year anniversary of his tragic death.
The General Hospital stars each took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo and video to remember Harrison. Jack posted a throwback photo of Harrison as a child getting ready to roast a sausage link as he overlooks a campfire.
"My youngest, so pure, so perfect," Jack captioned the post. "I love you Harrison, I miss you Harrison. My Heart goes out to parents who have lost a child. There are No Words So we cry And Celebrate Harrison Hale Wagner 12/1/94-6/6/22💔."
For her part, Kristina posted a video showing Harrison on a trail and delivering a few words she finds comforting on this tragic anniversary.
"We shot this video on Araby Trail and here I am posting it on the first anniversary of Harrison’s death," Kristina captioned the post. "His words are comforting to me. It’s brutally painful to [lose] my boy. I still believe in open mindedness, happiness, and love and I still have hope for wishes come true. Thank you Harrison."
In the video, a shirtless Harrison can be seen grabbing a rock before making a wish and launching it, but not before offering some encouraging words.
"I know everybody’s got pain and struggles in life. That’s why we get out of ourselves, and whatever our God is. Whatever our belief is outside of ourself, we wish for an amazing life, open mindedness, happiness and love. Let’s make a wish," he said.
Harrison died in a parking lot in Los Angeles on June 6, 2022. According to the report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by ET, his death was ruled an "accident" and the official cause was attributed to fentanyl and alprazolam -- the generic term for Xanax. The medical examiner's report came out four days after what would have been Harrison's 28th birthday.
Shortly after his death, the Wagner family shared a statement that seemed to suggest he had died from a drug overdose. Jack and Kristina started the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund, and expressed their sorrow in a message on the fund's website.
"Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," the statement read. "We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."
All funds donated will go toward helping young men pay rent, or a portion of their rent, who could not otherwise afford care at the New Life House, which is a recovery community.
The Wagners skipped the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were held the same month Harrison died, but their General Hospital castmates spoke to ET about how they supported the family amid their grief.
Kelly Monaco, who portrays Sam McCall on the long-running ABC soap, told ET she knew exactly what they were going through due to a tragedy in 2021.
"I had a similar experience in November with my best friend and the GH cast was amazing," Monaco said. "It's a family, and the same grace has been extended to Kristina and Jack. I have chills talking about it. My heart goes out to them because I know exactly what they're feeling. It's tragic. And I hope more people are aware of the epidemic that's going -- that's been going on -- for decades."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jack Wagner Speaks Out After Son Harrison's Death at 27
'GH' Cast on Supporting Jack and Kristina Wagner After Son's Death
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Related Gallery