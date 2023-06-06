Jack and Kristina Wagner are paying homage to their son, Harrison, on the one-year anniversary of his tragic death.

The General Hospital stars each took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo and video to remember Harrison. Jack posted a throwback photo of Harrison as a child getting ready to roast a sausage link as he overlooks a campfire.

"My youngest, so pure, so perfect," Jack captioned the post. "I love you Harrison, I miss you Harrison. My Heart goes out to parents who have lost a child. There are No Words So we cry And Celebrate Harrison Hale Wagner 12/1/94-6/6/22💔."

For her part, Kristina posted a video showing Harrison on a trail and delivering a few words she finds comforting on this tragic anniversary.

"We shot this video on Araby Trail and here I am posting it on the first anniversary of Harrison’s death," Kristina captioned the post. "His words are comforting to me. It’s brutally painful to [lose] my boy. I still believe in open mindedness, happiness, and love and I still have hope for wishes come true. Thank you Harrison."

In the video, a shirtless Harrison can be seen grabbing a rock before making a wish and launching it, but not before offering some encouraging words.

"I know everybody’s got pain and struggles in life. That’s why we get out of ourselves, and whatever our God is. Whatever our belief is outside of ourself, we wish for an amazing life, open mindedness, happiness and love. Let’s make a wish," he said.

Harrison died in a parking lot in Los Angeles on June 6, 2022. According to the report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by ET, his death was ruled an "accident" and the official cause was attributed to fentanyl and alprazolam -- the generic term for Xanax. The medical examiner's report came out four days after what would have been Harrison's 28th birthday.

Shortly after his death, the Wagner family shared a statement that seemed to suggest he had died from a drug overdose. Jack and Kristina started the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund, and expressed their sorrow in a message on the fund's website.

Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27

"Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," the statement read. "We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

All funds donated will go toward helping young men pay rent, or a portion of their rent, who could not otherwise afford care at the New Life House, which is a recovery community.

The Wagners skipped the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were held the same month Harrison died, but their General Hospital castmates spoke to ET about how they supported the family amid their grief.

Kelly Monaco, who portrays Sam McCall on the long-running ABC soap, told ET she knew exactly what they were going through due to a tragedy in 2021.

"I had a similar experience in November with my best friend and the GH cast was amazing," Monaco said. "It's a family, and the same grace has been extended to Kristina and Jack. I have chills talking about it. My heart goes out to them because I know exactly what they're feeling. It's tragic. And I hope more people are aware of the epidemic that's going -- that's been going on -- for decades."

RELATED CONTENT:

How 'General Hospital' Cast Is Supporting Jack and Kristina Wagner After Death of Son (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jack Wagner Speaks Out After Son Harrison's Death at 27

'GH' Cast on Supporting Jack and Kristina Wagner After Son's Death

Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27

Related Gallery