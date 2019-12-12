Jumanji: The Next Level could be one of Jack Black's final films.

Earlier this week, the 50-year-old actor told Balance that he was planning to step away from acting after the upcoming action movie to spend more time with his family. However, in paparazzi video on Thursday, Black called any talk of his imminent retirement "fake news."

"I'm not retiring. I'm not going anywhere," he insisted in the video. "I'm only getting started."

In the initial interview with Balance, Black said, "I've got another Tenacious D record that I’d like to make. Maybe one more movie. I’m kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement."

"Not so early," he added. "I’m 50."

Black, who earned his first movie role in the early '90s, has dozens of credits to his name. "I’ve been saying for a long time that this is the last movie. We’ll see. I can’t really say what my next thing is because it’s too early; it’s a jinxer. I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many. I’m looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset," he said.

"I spend too much time away from home. Maybe I’ll do a TV show here in town, so I can work the 9 to 5 and then get back home," he offered.

As Black continued to note, nothing's set in stone. "We’ll see. I’m not a big five-year plan kind of guy though. I don’t really look down the road. I kind of take it day by day. And if something comes up, you know, obviously if [Quentin] Tarantino comes a-knocking, I’m gonna do that movie!" he shared.

Meanwhile, Black joked about the demands of the Jumanji sequel while speaking with ET at the film's press day last month.

"It's a very physical, demanding movie. Every scene and every location presented its own challenges," he said. "If you've never tried to run through a sand dune, then you don't know the torture, the special torture that that really is. It's impossible. It's impossible."

"We were doing a lot of ankle-twisting situations, but we prevailed," he noted.

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on Friday. See more in the video below.

