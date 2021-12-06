Jacqueline Avant Murder Suspect Charged With Murder
The suspect arrested for Jacqueline Avant's death has been charged with murder.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that a man was charged with killing music legend Clarence Avant's wife and trying to kill her security guard during a robbery, per the LA County's press release.
The 29-year-old Los Angeles native was charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, and felony with a firearm, as well as two counts of residential burglary with a person present. Police say he used an assault long barrel pistol during the crimes.
"Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community. Her generosity and good will touched so many lives," District Attorney Gascón said. "My office is working closely with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments in the investigation and prosecution of this case. We must continue to work together to hold accountable the people who commit violent crimes against our community."
Jacqueline was fatally shot on Wednesday morning during a home invasion robbery at her Beverly Hills home. She was 81. The suspect was arrested the following day, on Dec. 2, after he shot himself in the foot at another home during a robbery in Hollywood.
"The evidence thus far shows that only one suspect was involved in the crime and the motive remains under investigation," the Beverly Hills Police Department said at the time.
Jacqueline and Clarence had been married since 1967. They are parents to son Alexander and daughter Nicole Avant, who is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
Following Thursday's press conference with the Beverly Hills PD, the Avant and Sarandos family said in a statement: "Our deepest gratitude to The City of Beverly Hills, the BHPD and all law enforcement for their diligence on this matter. Now, let justice be served."
The case remains under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.
