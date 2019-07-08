Jaden Smith turned 21 on Monday and his proud parents are marking the occasion by looking back at their son’s life.



Early on Monday morning, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a sweet video of her bonding with her oldest child throughout the years, as well as clips of him performing. In the caption, Pinkett Smith opened up about giving birth to Jaden and what it meant to her.



"After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love," she wrote. "You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden✨."

Jaden’s father, Will Smith, shared an equally moving tribute video, which begins with friends and family singing “Happy Birthday” to Jaden years ago, when he could still sit on his dad’s shoulders. In the snippets that follow, fans get a peek at their relationship as Jaden blossoms into an adult with numerous artistic endeavors.



"Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. :-) Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can’t believe you’re 21?!?" Will wrote beside the montage.

Jaden's big day comes just two months after fans learned that he's going to be playing one of the rap world's heavyweights, Kanye West, on a new TV show.



ET confirmed that Jaden was attached to play West on Omniverse, a Showtime anthology series that will delve into "the many doors of perception." West will be executive producing.



