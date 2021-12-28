Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Update on Alopecia Hair Loss

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder which causes bald spots and hair loss.

In a new video shared to Instagram, the Red Table Talk host showed off a nearly bald 'do as she pointed to a line that has showed up on her scalp as a result of the disorder.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," Jada said before running her fingers along the bald line patch at the center of her scalp. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."

"So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide," she continued. "So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."

The 50-year-old actress addressed the line in the video's caption as well, writing, "Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!😆."

Jada isn't letting it get to her though, telling fans later in the video that she was even thinking about accessorizing the bald spot with some rhinestones.

"But you know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there. I'm going to make me a little crown," she said. "That's what mama's going to do."

Jada first shaved her head back in July, after revealing that her 21-year-old daughter, Willow, inspired her to rock the much shorter 'do.

Jada showed off her and Willow's matching buzz cuts on Instagram adding that she was looking forward to entering her 50's "divinely lit with this shed."

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜," Jada captioned the gorgeous pic of mother and daughter.

Willow shared the same photo on her own Instagram, writing, "💕a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return🙏🏾."

Jada opened up about her hair journey during a September episode of RTT, telling guests Tiffany Haddish and Yvonne Orji that her decision to shave her head came from a readiness for "that kind of expression and release." She shared that the cut gave her a sense of "freedown," making her feel more connected to herself and "the great Divine in a special way."

"It was a huge relief," she said. "It was that moment, I was just like, 'I'm done. I'm done with the worry, I'm done with the care. I'm just done.'"

Jada first addressed her struggles with alopecia back in 2018, speaking on her Facebook Watch show about the moment she first noticed she was losing hair.

"It was terrifying when it first started," Jada shared. "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'"

Jada had found a treatment to slow down the hair loss, but admitted at the time that she was open to "other ideas."

"I'm getting my little steroid injections, and they seem to be helping, but not curing, but they seem to be helping, but I'm open to other ideas," she said.

Jada thanked those who supported her while she navigated this new normal, adding that she was taking everyone's recommendations into consideration.

"I just want to say a thank you to everyone for all the outreach, from all the doctors and all the holistic practitioners, who have been reaching out to me for this head of mine, I appreciate it so much," she added. "And I'm taking into a lot of consideration all the recommendations that are coming my way."

