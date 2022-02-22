Jaida Benjamin, a 27-year-old actress who went missing over the weekend, was found safe early Tuesday morning, CBS Los Angeles reports.



Los Angeles police confirmed that Benjamin was located in Studio City at around 2:30 a.m. PT. It's unclear how she was found or why she disappeared.

Benjamin was last seen on Saturday a few blocks away from where she was found.

Her television credits include Family Reunion, Insecure and Criminal Minds.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:43 a.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sinead O'Connor's Son, Shane, Has Died After Going Missing in Ireland

Oxygen Special Shines a Light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Smart Talks Gabby Petito, Missing People of Color and Her Own Kidnapping