Jaime Camil is getting animated.

The Jane the Virgin star lends his voice to Disney Junior's Puppy Dog Pals as Hector, a Spanish dancer, and only ET has the exclusive first look at his guest spot in Friday's episode.

In "Suitcase Switcheroo," Bob (Harland Williams) mixes up his suitcase with Camil's Hector and the pugs head to Spain on a mission to retrieve it.

In ET's exclusive clip, Hector apologizes for bumping into Bob. "I was looking at the signs and not where I was going," an exasperated Hector explains. "I am very lost."

When Bob offers to help him on his way, he learns that Hector is set to perform a special dance at an event in Spain. "But I just can't find my plane!" Hector exclaims.

Noticeably, Bob and Hector's suitcases are exactly the same, only Bob's has a red bow on top. After he helps Hector navigate his way to the correct plane, Hector takes the wrong suitcase as he prances away. Uh oh! Watch ET's exclusive clip above.

Disney

Created by Williams, Puppy Dog Pals centers on fun-loving pug puppy brothers Bingo and Rolly, who have thrill-seeking appetites that take them on exhilarating adventures in their neighborhood and around the globe. Whether helping their owner, Bob, exploring with their pal, Keia, or overseeing their own Puppy Playcare center, the pugs' motto is that life is more exciting with your best friend by your side.

The animated series stars a voice cast led by Issac Ryan Brown as quick-witted, problem solver Bingo; Sam Lavagnino as silly, energetic Rolly; Tom Kenny as A.R.F; and Jessica DiCicco as Hissy.

An all-new episode of Puppy Dog Pals premieres Friday, July 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

