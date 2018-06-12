Jaime King's 2-Year-Old Son Is Bashful at Preschool Graduation -- Watch!

Congrats, Leo!

Jaime King's 2-year-old son, Leo, celebrated his preschool graduation, and the actress couldn't be more filled with love. King took to Instagram to share a sweet video from Leo's graduation ceremony, in which he performed an cute song with his classmates. The toddler was adorably bashful during the performance.

"We all need this kinda LOVE 💕Graduation Day! So emotional. So proud of the friends we have made, the bonds and the growth. Watching these kids grow up and sharing the joys with other parent- My heart!" King wrote. "So proud of you Leo Thames and all kids at your school! #graduation 💕🌈💕🌈💕."

It's been an emotional time for King and her family, after a man allegedly attacked the actress' car in April while her 4-year-old son, James, was inside.

Paul Francis Floyd was charged with allegedly vandalizing two cars in Beverly Hills, one of them with a child inside, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. The 47-year-old man faces one felony count of vandalism and three misdemeanor counts: vandalism, cruelty to a child by endangering health and battery.

In an Instagram post one day after the incident, King said she and her son were still shaken by the "brutal attack."

"James Knight is very shaken up, as am I. The attack was incredibly violent, and my 4-year-old son was obviously the target of the individual's brutal attack, which is terrifying," she wrote, thanking the police for their efforts and her friend who kept James safe during the incident.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jaime King Alleged Car Attacker Charged With Vandalism and Cruelty to Child

Jaime King Breaks Her Silence on Bizarre Attack That Left Her Son Covered in Glass

Jaime King's 4-Year-Old Son Struck By Glass After Man Allegedly Smashes Her Windshield

Related Gallery