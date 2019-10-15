Jaime Pressly has responded to criticism she received after calling one of her three children her favorite.

The Mom star attracted backlash after referring to her 12-year-old son, Dezi, (whom she shares with ex-fiance Eric Cubiche) as her “favorite,” in an Instagram post -- despite also having twins, Leo and Lenon, with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi.

Discussing the drama during an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, Pressly stood by her controversial remarks.

"I was just being honest,” she responded. “I mean, look, I love, like I said, all three of my boys, but the two little ones are twins and they're turning two tomorrow, so the 12-year-old is my favorite. All three of my boys are my favorite for different reasons. But when it comes to, like, traveling on a plane, 12-year-old, my favorite. When it comes to dressing yourself, he can dress himself -- [the twins] they don't even know how to say ‘Shirt.’”

“He's my favorite for many reasons, but that doesn't mean that I don't genuinely love all three of my boys,” Pressly continued. “So, all the parents need to relax.”

In Pressly’s Instagram post earlier this month, she shared a photo with Dezi alongside a gushing caption. “Best time ever hangin with my favorite son, Dezi,” she wrote. “That’s right I said it. I have a favorite son although I luv all 3 of my boys with everything I have in me. Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match because we’ve grown up together. #firstborn #iloveyou.”

While many applauded the actress for her honesty, one user replied, "I hope your son stole your phone and posted this.”

During her appearance on The Talk, Pressly, 42, was also asked whether she’s planning a birthday party for the twins, to which she responded, “Hell no. You do that for your first… It's just family for us, they aren't going to remember it, we will, it's cheap."

Party or no party, the star has lots of love for her twin boys judging by her cute posts on her Instagram account.

“Nothin makes me happier than to be back home with my boys and spending time with my family here in #northcarolina where we can all be free to run and play and get dirty,” she captioned a collage of all three boys in July.

