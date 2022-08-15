Jameela Jamil Reveals NSFW Injury She Suffered While Filming ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ (Exclusive)
Jameela Jamil is willing to suffer for her art. The actress got into some serious stunt work and action sequences for her role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and wound up hurting in surprisingly uncomfortable places.
Jamil spoke with ET's Matt Cohen on the red carpet at the premiere of She-Hulk at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday, and the actress dished on how much stunt work she had to do while playing Titania -- a social media influencer with super-human strength who ends up a rival to the titular She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters.
"Oh, I did it all! I did it all," Jamil said of her involvement with the action scenes and stunt sequences. "I was hurting in place that I really didn't know exists."
Like, you'll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a**hole," she added. "I didn't know that was possible!"
According to Jamil, she learned "jiu jitsu and kung fu and combat in the air."
"I don't know how much of it ever gets to make it to the big screen, because CGI is bonkers," she added. "But I got to do all my stunts pretty much myself! And that was something I've never done before, because I'm the ultimate couch potato. I am just a puddle with bangs."
Apart from getting to work with star Tatiana Maslany, who plays the eponymous She-Hulk, Jamil also got to act alongside the OG Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, who also appears in the new, comedically-toned series. And she says the experience was "just incredible."
"There was a day where we were all rehearsing together for a scene and he made it feel like we were just rehearsing for a school play, it felt so fun, so free," she recalled. "He's so generous, he's so playful, he's so not what you would think someone at that level would be. He's just a gentleman."
Fans can get a chance to see Jamil and Maslany duke it out in a battle of super-strength when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+.
