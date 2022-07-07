James Caan Dead at 82: Hollywood Pays Tribute to Acting Legend
James Caan is being remembered by his A-list pals. The actor, best known for his roles in The Godfather and Elf, died on July 6, according to a statement posted to his verified Twitter account. He was 82.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
Following news of the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor's, tributes poured in on social media.
"Rest In Peace James Caan," filmmaker James Gunn tweeted. "There are so many movies of his I love, The Godfather films of course being at the very top, but here are a few more I adore (Thief in particular was a Gunn family classic -- I had the poster on my wall in high school)."
Comedian Jon Lovitz, tweeted, "Well, this just sucks about James Caan," before noting that he "was lucky enough to work with him & be friends."
"Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career," Lovitz added. "God bless James Caan."
"RIP," John Cusack wrote alongside an article announcing Caan's death. "Wonderful actor."
Keep reading to see more celebrity reactions to Caan's death.
