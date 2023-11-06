James Corden Has a New Hosting Job After Leaving 'The Late Late Show'

James Corden is coming back!

Six months after signing off from The Late Late Show after an eight-year hosting run, Corden is gearing up to emcee a different kind of show. On Monday, SiriusXM announced the Emmy Award-winning British star will be coming to airwaves weekly next year with This Life of Mine exclusively on SiriusXM in-car and on the app.

"This Life of Mine With James Corden, which is expected to premiere in early 2024, will feature in-depth conversations with the world’s biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments, and memories that made them who they are today," a press release reads. "From favorite music and movies to books and advice, the show will seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures." More details will be announced during SiriusXM's Next Generation Industry & Press Preview event on Nov. 8.

"I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM," Corden said in a statement. "...It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire."

Back in April, ET spoke with Corden about his exit after nearly a decade on late-night TV. "You don't want to be making a mistake, but I just feel compelled to do it," Corden told ET. "I feel like I've got to, I feel like if I don't leave now, I never will... or it will be me just being pushed out the door."

"Change in your life comes with a huge amount of fear, professional, personal," he added. "We're going to move back to London, we're going to put three kids into a new school. That in itself would be a lot to do, and then to walk away from what just has been the most magical experience I could have ever wished for... to, with intention, turn everything upside down comes with a lot of fear."

Nevertheless, as Corden assured, "No bit of me doesn't think that it's the right thing to do."

