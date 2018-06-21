James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood Team Up For 'Wild' 'Westworld'-Themed 'Carpool Karaoke'

Teddy and Dolores might not be on the same page this season on Westworld, but James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood were meant to be duet partners!

The hosts with the most team up for an epic episode of Carpool Karaoke on Apple TV, proving that they could definitely survive in the real world. Marsden and Wood crank out just a few hits in the car, like Alanis Morisette's "Ironic," before trading in the vehicle for one a little more up their alley: a train!

The pair's final destination, however, takes them right back to Westworld's Sweetwater, where instead of reverting back to their characters, they hop on stage for a performance of Peter Cetera and Cher's "After All."

"This is one wild, wild Westworld," Marsden remarks in the 1-minute preview. Watch below.

This Friday, bring yourself back online for a @WestworldHBO#CarpoolKaraoke full of violent delights. Only on the @AppleTV App. pic.twitter.com/rIN8N9dEGZ — Carpool Karaoke (@CarpoolKaraoke) June 20, 2018

While Wood appeared to expertly find the car door on Carpool Karaoke, her character -- along with everyone else on the show -- in still in search of "the door" leading up to the finale.

In an interview with ET before the season started, Wood teased that reaching the door doesn't necessarily mean Dolores will destroy Westworld.

“It's always more complicated than you think,” she said. “I think she definitely wants her freedom, and she wants access to the world that's been denied to her. I don't know if her endgame is destroying it yet or not. I think that's something we're gonna explore a bit more.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Westworld': Sela Ward on Her 'Challenging' Cameo and the Meaning of That Data Card (Exclusive)

'Westworld' Kills Off Two Major Characters Just Before Season Finale

'Game of Thrones,' 'Westworld' Are Skipping Comic-Con This Year