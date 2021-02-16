James Marsden Is Mourning the Loss of His Family Dog Buddy

James Marsden is mourning the loss of his family pet.

The Stand actor, 47, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news that his dog, Buddy, had died at the age of 12.

Marsden shared some photos of Buddy over the years, enjoying time with his children, celebrating birthdays and going on car rides.

The actor included a heartfelt tribute along with the photos as he said farewell to his family's "best friend."

"He was love. He was healing. He was the center of our little universe and our best friend. Rest In Peace, our sweet Buddy, and we will meet again.❤️, " Marsden wrote.

Kaley Cuoco, who lost her dog, Norman, in January, commented on Marsden's post, sympathizing with the actor.

"Omg been there 💔💔💔nothing like it," the Flight Attendant star replied.

As everyone knows, Cuoco's love for Norman ran strong, so it's no surprise she reached out to Marsden after he announced the news of Buddy's death.

"Norman's my main man," Cuoco told ET in 2015 of her dog. "Norman's always been my main man, and he will always continue to be. I mean, I think I'm actually going to put a tattoo of him on me. That's how much I love him."

