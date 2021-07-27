James Van Der Beek Explains Why He and His Family Moved to Texas

James Van Der Beek has been a Texan for almost a year now, but the decision to up and move his family from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas didn't come without some thought and a lot of meditation. In a new interview with Austin Life magazine, James and his wife, Kimberly, opened up about what drew them to the Lone Star State.

"We wanted to get the kids out of Los Angeles. We wanted to give them space and we wanted them to live in nature. When we were flying here for our anniversary, I felt an energy to Austin," the Dawsons Creek alum told the magazine about re-locating his wife and five kids, Olivia, 10, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5 and Gwendolyn, 3. "The energy was the same energy that I’d felt shooting Varsity Blues here when I was 21 and I realized that feeling wasn’t just where I was in my career or the movie I was shooting, all of which were very exciting, but that the energy is the place. It was really cool to realize, ‘Oh, I can go be there. We can drop in and bring our family to that.’"

Kimberly said she asked Texas for permission to explore the state as a place to live, revealing that she and James meditated on the idea under an Oak tree before making their decision.

"When we were flying I asked Texas for permission to explore this as a place to live, just an energetic meditative sort of asking, and I got ‘yes.’ So, James and I took a drive and we thought we’re going to meditate under a tree and see if we get any information about living here," she shared.

Adding, "I found an Oak tree that I wanted and James said ‘Ok, let’s make sure’ and he kept driving and then we got to a T in the road and realized we’d been driving on Sacred Oak Lane. So, we went back to that tree and the information I was given was that Texas has the capacity to heal. It’s expansive and nature will hug you and heal you."

The decision was further solidified after the trying year the family had, with Kimberly suffering two late-term miscarriages and James dealing with the loss of his mother.

"We just had been through a crazy year with two late-term miscarriages and my body was still healing and it was hard for me to walk around at that point. I was still just a couple of months out of the hospital from my second one, so I was exhausted. James mom had just passed, so to get that message from the trees of Texas was the nurturing hug we needed to feel welcomed here," she told the magazine. "It felt like LA had kind of birthed us out and there was a real calling to move. It came from desire, it came from dreams, and by the time we left LA we were in a deep gratitude for everything it had given us, but Texas was saying, ‘Here’s what you need and we can provide this next layer for you.’ That was exactly what we needed."

The 44-year-old actor reflected on his family's move shortly after their arrival to Texas in October.

"And... we’ve landed. In the last ten months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god)," James began, also mentioning that a business colleague "hijacked" his project and stabbed him in the back, and he was also "prematurely booted off" Dancing With the Stars.

"And my mom died. And a shut-down," he added. "All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today."

For more on the Van Der Beek family, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

James Van Der Beek on How Family Is Healing After Wife's Miscarriages

James Van Der Beek Reflects on Being a 'Better' Father & Husband at 44

James Van Der Beek & Family Arrive in Texas After 'Drastic Changes'

James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Wife Kimberly's Tragic Miscarriage on 'Dancing With the Stars' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery