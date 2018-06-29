Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Have Not Broken Up, Have Always 'Lived Very Independent Lives' (Exclusive)

Despite recent reports, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have not called it quits.

“They’ve always lived very independent lives, but try to make time to see each other. It’s not uncommon for them to go long stretches without seeing each other,” a source tells ET. “And they’re still very, very private. You’re not going to hear or see every time they’re together because they don’t flaunt their relationship in public.”

A rep for Holmes, 39, also denied the recent report that the couple had broken up, calling the entire story, which focused on their relationship, “false.”

Another source tells ET that 50-year-old Foxx is currently enjoying time with friends in Atlantic City, New Jersey, after making a surprise appearance for the grand reopening of the Ocean Resort Casino on Thursday night and hanging with Mark Wahlberg while he filmed his reality show, Wahlburgers.

“Jamie actually did a surprise performance at Ocean Resort – it was amazing, he sang Michael Jackson and Prince songs! After his performance he went to one of the hotel's restaurants, American Cut, and was taking shots of tequila with friends,” the source says. “He was in head-to-toe Gucci -- Gucci tracksuit, backpack and sneakers with fur. He also stopped to take photos with so many people. Guests were getting up from tables to pose for photos with him. During the day he was also filming Wahlburgers with Mark.”

Holmes is reportedly heading to Atlantic City this weekend for a pre-Fourth of July celebration with her beau. According to a source, Shanina Shaik, Leomie Anderson and Heidi Klum will also be at the Ocean Resort Casino.

“There’s rumors that Katie will be joining Jamie today in AC and that they’re going to make a weekend out of it,” a source says. “Katie is kid-free at the moment because Suri is at summer camp.”

Here’s more on the couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Foxx Walks Off Live ESPN Broadcast After Being Asked About Katie Holmes -- Watch

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Spend Valentine's Day Playing Basketball -- See the Pics! (Exclusive)

Katie Holmes Looks Smitten With Jamie Foxx in Rare Public Appearance at Pre-GRAMMYs Bash: Pics!

Related Gallery