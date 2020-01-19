The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards is a family affair for Jamie Foxx!

The actor brought his two daughters, Corinne and Annalise, as his dates to the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Listen, my daughters are growing up and it's fantastic," he told ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet. "[Corinne] just finished a movie, [Annalise] just had 14 points, 21 rebounds and 16 blocks against the boys in basketball. So, listen, man, this could not be a better night."

Foxx couldn't be more excited by his SAG Award nomination for his role in Just Mercy. "This is beautiful, and a beautiful project. People have responded so well," he gushed.

Whether or not he earns a trophy on Saturday, Foxx is a winner in his daughters' eyes. "[I'm] super proud. You do movies all the time, but for Just Mercy, it was really special and that was like, that was one of the first times I've cried," Annalise said.

"That means a lot coming from this one," Foxx quipped.



"I feel like my dad is so multifaceted," Corinne added. "We do our show, Beat Shazam, that's the entertainer, life-of-the-party guy, and to see him in this role, completely transformed, the drama of it and the depth of his performance was incredible, and I love that people get to see how multifaceted he is. You're such a unique talent."

