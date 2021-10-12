Jamie Lee Curtis wore the perfect costume for the Halloween Kills premiere.

The actress honored her late mother, Janet Leigh, at the costume party premiere for her latest Halloween film, held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday. Curtis arrived on the red carpet dressed as her mother's iconic character, Marion Crane from Psycho.

"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but... it's a little more meta than that," Curtis told ET's Matt Cohen. "I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie Hitchcock. So it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie."

"But now because of the Hitchcock movie, we know it was pale blue," she continued, adding how she made sure to nail the costume. "And mommy did a little DIY art project the other day. I was worried you would see this and just think I looked like a '50s housewife. So I thought, you know, maybe I need a little bloody shower curtain."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Hollywood blood can get quite sticky, but Curtis shared her tips on washing off the product.

"It's actually quite sticky and it stains," she said, before sharing the tidbit. "Here's my secret for those who are interested: Dish soap. Like a good dish soap will actually get out fake blood."

Before hitting the red carpet, Curtis had teased her costume on Instagram. She shared a snap of her shadow posing and writing, "Hmmmmmm. I wonder who I am going as to the costume party premiere of Halloween tonight?"

There were a slew of other celebs who dressed to impress at the premiere, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna were all on hand in their Halloween best.

"It was the first costume I saw at trashy lingerie and I didn't have a lot of time," Richards joked to Cohen on the red carpet. "I was gonna send a picture to Jamie and say, 'Is this OK? Is this appropriate?' But I thought, you know, she's probably busy. So I took a risk tonight."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Halloween Kills, the highly anticipated horror sequel, was delayed a full year due to the global pandemic. Curtis, who returned as Laurie Strode in the 2018 box office hit Halloween, also signed on to reprise her role in Halloween Ends, the supposed final chapter of the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy, which has yet to be filmed and was subsequently delayed until 2022.

The 2018 installment picked up 40 years following the original Halloween, while Kills continues the re-established timeline and includes other original characters; Sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cyphers) and Nurse Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens) as well as Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace (Richards), the young children Laurie babysat during her first encounter with The Shape (played both by James Jude Courtney and original actor Nick Castle).

Richards, who appears in Kills, called appearing in the movie "an honor." "I'm just so honored to be a part of such an iconic film that has been around for, is it 30, 40 years now," Richards told ET. "I'm just so proud to be back doing what I love so much, which is my first love, acting, and I could not be happier and more honored to be a part of this film."

See more on the film in the video below. Halloween Kills hits theaters on Oct. 15.

Jamie Lee Curtis Teaches Her 'Halloween' Jump-Scare Technique (Flashback)



