Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Youngest Child Is Transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’d Be ‘Dead for Sure’ If Not for Gettin…
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
Simone Biles Withdraws From Olympics, Britney Spears Files to Re…
Britney Spears Files 127-Page Legal Document Requesting New Cons…
Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Spears Sent Her Daughters …
Tommy Dorfman Comes Out as Transgender
Britney Spears Gets a Win in Court, 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic's …
Jamie Lynn Spears Shuts Down Claims She's on Sister Britney's Pa…
Britney Spears' Dad Claims He's Had No Involvement in Her Person…
Britney Spears’ Lawyer Speaks Out About Removing Singer's Dad Fr…
Christina Aguilera Shows Support For Britney, Katie Calls Out Th…
Britney Spears Goes Topless Following Candid Messages About Her …
Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Told to Stay Quiet’ and Her New Att…
Christina Aguilera Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears After…
Britney Spears Calls Out Her Family, Adele Sparks Dating Rumors
Listen to Britney Spears Sing 'Lonely' Amid On-Going Conservator…
Britney Spears' New Lawyer Promises 'Aggressive' Moves, Kim and …
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tie the Knot, Will Britney Spears…
Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Sister Jamie Lynn in New Insta…
Britney Spears Celebrates 'Keeping Dreams Alive' After Being All…
Jamie Lee Curtis is showing pride for her daughter. In an interview with AARP Magazine, the 62-year-old actress reveals that her youngest child is transgender, after gaining her permission to do so.
Curtis tells the magazine that she and her husband, Christopher Guest, "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."
Ruby, 25, is a computer gaming editor who's engaged to be married. "She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate," Curtis shares of Ruby.
Curtis and Guest are also parents to Annie, 34, a married dance instructor. As for if she has grandchildren, Curtis says, "Not yet, but I do hope to."
When it comes to her marriage, Curtis calls Guest, with whom she tied the knot in 1984, her "one and only."
"That's the long marriage," she says. "It's the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I'm not alone, and that he's here."
With a happy family life, Curtis is also feeling fulfilled professionally, and is determined to maintain her career in the years to come.
"I wake up every day at 4 a.m. and have so much on my mind. I'm just so crazy excited and creative right now. And I don't want to squander any of it," she says. "... Look at what age your parents died, look at what age you are. It's not long. Laugh about it a little. And then shut up and do something! So that's where I'm at in my life right now."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jamie Lee Curtis on Overcoming Addiction and Her 22 Years of Sobriety
Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Husband Christopher Guest on Their 36
Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses Co-Star Chris Evans’ Leaking Nude Photo
Related Gallery