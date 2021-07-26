Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Claims Sister Britney Bought Her a Beach Condo
Britney Spears Celebrates 'Keeping Dreams Alive' After Being All…
Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Told to Stay Quiet’ and Her New Att…
Christina Aguilera Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears After…
Listen to Britney Spears Sing 'Lonely' Amid On-Going Conservator…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Confirm Relationship With a Kiss …
Britney Spears Granted Permission to Hire Own Lawyer: Why It's a…
Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Britney Spears' Conservatorship Batt…
Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Spears Sent Her Daughters …
Britney Spears' Dad Claims He's Had No Involvement in Her Person…
Britney Spears Goes Topless Following Candid Messages About Her …
Britney Spears' New Lawyer Promises 'Aggressive' Moves, Kim and …
Christina Aguilera Shows Support For Britney, Katie Calls Out Th…
Britney Spears' Manager and Lawyer Resign After Explosive Conser…
Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Sister Jamie Lynn in New Insta…
Britney Spears Speaks Out Using #FreeBritney After Her Latest Tr…
Britney Spears Calls Out Her Family, Adele Sparks Dating Rumors
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tie the Knot, Will Britney Spears…
Backstreet Boys Member AJ McLean Sends Message of Support to Bri…
Britney Spears Gets a Win in Court, 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic's …
Jamie Lynn Spears Says She's Broke, Naya Rivera’s Family Reflect…
Jamie Lynn Spears is trying to set the record straight. The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to refute rumors that her sister, Britney Spears, bought her a beach condo.
"I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s at the Ritz anyway🌊," Jamie Lynn wrote on Monday alongside photos from her vacation. "Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin’🤍🤍."
"Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol," she added in the post, which was liked by her mom, Lynne Spears.
Britney's relationship with her family has been perused by fans after the pop star's recent statements to the court against her continued conservatorship. In her first statement in June, Britney said she wanted to sue her family.
A tabloid reported earlier this month that Spears had allegedly bought a vacation home frequented by Jamie Lynn and her family in Destin, Florida, with an estimated worth of more than $1 million. Though Jamie Lynn denied owning a condo in her Instagram post on Monday, she has spoken about having a condo in the past.
"We have a condo is Destin, Florida and it's the best getaway!" Jamie Lynn tweeted in 2015, when replying to a fan about her favorite vacation spot. She also told CMT News in 2016 she felt "pretty blessed" to have the condo as an escape.
But this isn't the first time Jamie Lynn has taken to social media to set the record straight about her relationship with Britney. Earlier this month, she posted a screenshot of a headline which reads, "Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll."
"Facts…now leave my broke-a** alone," Jamie Lynn wrote alongside.
Britney, meanwhile, has been moving ahead in her efforts to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator. On Monday, Britney's lawyers filed court docs requesting that Jamie be removed as conservator, and that Jason Rubin, a CPA, be given the job.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Britney Spears' Longtime Agent and Friend Breaks His Silence
Britney Spears Names Her Choice to Replace Dad Jamie as Conservator
Britney Spears Says Being Allowed to Drive Is 'A Different Ballgame'