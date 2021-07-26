Jamie Lynn Spears is trying to set the record straight. The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to refute rumors that her sister, Britney Spears, bought her a beach condo.

"I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s at the Ritz anyway🌊," Jamie Lynn wrote on Monday alongside photos from her vacation. "Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin’🤍🤍."

"Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol," she added in the post, which was liked by her mom, Lynne Spears.

Britney's relationship with her family has been perused by fans after the pop star's recent statements to the court against her continued conservatorship. In her first statement in June, Britney said she wanted to sue her family.

A tabloid reported earlier this month that Spears had allegedly bought a vacation home frequented by Jamie Lynn and her family in Destin, Florida, with an estimated worth of more than $1 million. Though Jamie Lynn denied owning a condo in her Instagram post on Monday, she has spoken about having a condo in the past.

"We have a condo is Destin, Florida and it's the best getaway!" Jamie Lynn tweeted in 2015, when replying to a fan about her favorite vacation spot. She also told CMT News in 2016 she felt "pretty blessed" to have the condo as an escape.

But this isn't the first time Jamie Lynn has taken to social media to set the record straight about her relationship with Britney. Earlier this month, she posted a screenshot of a headline which reads, "Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll."

"Facts…now leave my broke-a** alone," Jamie Lynn wrote alongside.

Britney, meanwhile, has been moving ahead in her efforts to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator. On Monday, Britney's lawyers filed court docs requesting that Jamie be removed as conservator, and that Jason Rubin, a CPA, be given the job.

