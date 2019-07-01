After ten years, Jamie Lynn Spears is returning to acting!



The exciting announcement was made on Twitter by Netflix, who shared that the 28-year-old singer will be starring in their upcoming television show Sweet Magnolias.



“@jamielynnspears has joined the cast of #SweetMagnolias, a new series based on the book series by Sherryl Woods,” the streaming giant tweeted. “Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices.”

The series explores three women in South Carolina who’ve known each other for years. The trio look after each other as they navigating romances, parenting, careers and more. Noreen is a young woman who came to the town of Serenity to work as a nurse. After a sequence of bad choices, she is determined to build a new life in her new city.



The series will also star Monica Potter, Brook Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein and Justin Bruening.



Spears also responded to the news retweeting an outlet’s coverage of the news, writing alongside, “Mama’s going back to work y’all Can’t wait for y’all to meet “Noreen”!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias.”

The last time she acted was the ABC sitcom Miss Guided in 2008. Since, she’s only appeared as herself on programs like The Talk and the E! documentary on her sister, Britney Spears, I Am Britney Jean.



