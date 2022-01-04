Jana Duggar's Child Endangerment Charge Gets Settled Outside of Court

A decision has been made on Jana Duggar's endangering the welfare of a child case. According to multiple reports, Jana's case has been settled outside of court. ET has reached out to Jana's rep for comment.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's eldest daughter was initially charged with the misdemeanor in September, but her charges were only brought to light in December, just one day after her brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jana took to her Instagram Stories last month to clear the air on the "accident," which she says occurred while she was babysitting.

"I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star wrote about the misdemeanor offense. “I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything I do is open to the public criticism and interest, especially during this time.”

Jana, 31, continued, “The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident, and the child was unharmed. They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary.”

The Counting On star ended her note with a thank you to the law enforcement officials who handled the situation. “I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community," she wrote. "I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered most to me.”

According to multiple reports, the reality TV star received the charge on Sept. 9 in the state of Arkansas and pleaded not guilty. Her court date was originally scheduled for Jan. 10, but will no longer take place in wake of the judge's settlement.

Following the news of the charge, Duggar’s younger sister, Jessa Duggar, came to her defense. "Getting messages about headlines about Jana. Bottom line -- it was an innocent mistake. She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely,” she told her followers via her Stories.

"Could've happened to anyone," Jessa continued. "The media is sensationalizing this because of other current family circumstances, and it makes me so mad. She's without question, one of the most amazing women I know, and I'd trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor -- give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives."

