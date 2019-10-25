For the third straight week, Jane Fonda has been arrested outside the U.S. Capitol building for her participation in a protest over climate change.

In a video posted on Twitter by Fire Drill Fridays, an organization Fonda works with to bring attention to the climate crisis, Fonda is seen leaving the scene of a protest in plastic handcuffs.

Fellow actor Ted Danson, 71, was also arrested at the protest.. In a video posted by Washington Post reporter Hannah Jewell, Danson is also seen being escorted by U.S. Capitol police with his hands in plastic handcuffs. As Danson leaves the scene, fellow protesters are heard cheering for the actor. Jewell also reported that Danson shared a handcuffed high five with Jane Fonda.

Ted Danson in the middle of the about-to-get-arrested scrum looking merry pic.twitter.com/MByYyuqHay — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

.@Janefonda was just arrested for the 3rd time calling on climate justice now. This week we are demanding the protection and restoration of our oceans #firedrillfridaypic.twitter.com/yn7ap4UWOC — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

For the past three Fridays, Fonda has been arrested in similar protests on Capitol Hill. Last week, the actress was arrested with her Grace and Frankie co-star, Sam Waterson. Previously Fonda has been charged with crowding, or incommoding. However, demonstration activity on the U.S. Capitol grounds are only permitted in designated areas, according to the U.S. Capitol Police's website.

The 82-year-old actress moved to D.C. earlier this fall to protest climate change on the steps of the U.S. Capitol every Friday through January.

"We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb," Fonda told WUSA. "We don’t have very much time, and it's really urgent."

