Jennifer Garner was ready for the Party Down crew! ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to Jane Lynch, one of the OGs of the Starz series, at the show's season 3 premiere Wednesday, about having Garner join the cast.

"I think she was really, really happy to be a part of it," Lynch said of Garner signing on to the revival. "I think she probably saw the show and wanted to be in a comedy ensemble, and James Marsden too -- they were both so game, and it would feel like we had been working with them the whole time."

Lynch said Garner fully embraced the silliness of the show's long-standing crew, which includes the Glee alum, Megan Mullally, Adam Scott and more.

"When I said she's game, she was game for anything, and you have to be," she added. "So, she didn't hold back and do the star thing like, 'Oh, I don't do those things.' She was like, 'Yeah, bring it.'"

Created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd, Party Down follows a ragtag team of Hollywood wannabes who moonlight as caterers. The series’ original ensemble cast featured plenty of now-familiar faces in comedy, including Lynch, Scott, Mullally, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Ryan Hansen and Martin Starr.

But it wasn't so easy to get the gang back together 13 years later.

"Well, it took 13 years to do it, and we tried to do a movie at one point, we tried to do the series at another point. And, to get all of these people together, is kind of like herding actor cats, because everybody's busy," Lynch said of reviving the show, which first premiered in March 2009.

"We all got busy after Party Down too," she continued. "Oh, we were all really free during Party Down. And so, the fact that it happened was nothing short of a miracle, that we got everybody's schedule to work."

While Caplan couldn't be a part of the epic reunion, Lynch is holding out hope that she can join the cast, should they get renewed for a fourth season.

"We're absolutely devastated, destroyed that Lizzy Caplan couldn't be a part of this," Lynch added. "But if they're kind enough to give us another season, I know Lizzy will do anything to be in it."

Season 3 picks up in real-time, with Ron Donald (Ken Marino) still working for Party Down catering -- and, apparently, living in the van -- while most of his former "crew" have moved on. When a chance reunion brings Henry Pollard (Scott) back together with his former co-workers, plenty of laughs, spills and service industry drudgery ensue.

In addition to Garner and Marsden, several new cast members have joined the crew, including Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao. True to the series’ tradition, season 3 will also feature plenty of famous guest stars as the hosts and attendees of the Party Down festivities, including Quinta Brunson, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman, Calum Worthy, Liv Hewson, Ki Hong Lee, Judy Reyes, Dan Bakkedahl, Lyric Lewis, Fran Kranz and more.

The Party Down revival premieres on Starz on Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

