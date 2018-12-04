'Jane the Virgin' Is Getting a Spinoff!

A Jane the Virgin spinoff is coming to the CW!

A rep for the network confirmed the exciting news to ET on Tuesday, revealing that a spin-off is currently in development.

Though no further details on the untitled project have been announced just yet, Gina Rodriguez (who stars as Jane Villanueva in the original series) is listed as an executive producer, alongside Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Joanna Klein and Emily Gipson.

The network revealed earlier this year that Jane the Virgin will return for its fifth and final season in 2019. And after the shocking season four finale that aired in April, the show still has plenty to unpack!

In case you missed it, Jane (Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) seemed destined for an engagement... until an unexpected bombshell got in the way of a happy proposal. Fans learned that Michael (Brett Dier), who presumably died from complications from a gunshot wound in an episode that aired last February, is actually alive.

Read the full recap here, and watch the video below for more on Jane the Virgin.

