Janel Parrish is feeling the love!

ET's Courtney Tezeno spoke with the 29-year-old actress at Netflix's Summer of Love press day last week, where she dished onPretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists -- and revealed that she'd like to see her character, Mona, get a little love in the upcoming spinoff.

"It's about time! Mona deserves some love too!" Parrish said. "We saw her with two relationships. I really liked the Mona and Mike relationship, but since then she hasn't really had love in her life. It's nice to see that romantic side of her kind of come out because, you know, Mona has a lot of different sides."

"It's sort of fun to see her romantic side. So I'm ready. I'm ready for that," she added.

Parrish starred as Mona Vanderwaal on all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, from 2010 to 2017. She and her PLL co-star, Sasha Pieterse, are taking their characters to The Perfectionists, which stars Sofia Carson, Kelly Rutherford and more stars as residents of a seemingly perfect town called Beacon Heights.

There will be plenty of PLL-worthy secrets as the series unfolds, and Parrish said fans should expect to see a more "humbled" version of her character -- but she's also got a few ideas on how to shake things up.

"I'd like to see her with someone like Mike, who is loving and kind, but I also think she likes the bad boys too, like Noel Kahn," she teased. "I'm kind of down for a love triangle. I think that'd be fun."

A love triangle would definitely be something new for Mona, who Parrish admitted went through a lot of different phases on PLL. "She went through all the beauty seasons. She had the straight hair. She had the curls, corkscrew curls. I love nerdy Mona," she confessed. "Personally, she was my favorite. I just thought she was so cute with the pigtails and the sweaters and the glasses... she's been through it all."

Before The Perfectionists kicks off in 2019, fans can catch Parrish in her new Netflix film, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, where her character, Margot Song Covey, dishes out a little dating advice to her younger sister, Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor.

"I have to say my favorite parts of working on the film would be the scenes with me and my [on-screen] sisters," she shared of working with Condor and Anna Cathcart, who plays their younger sibling. "Immediately we met and there was an amazing sisterly bond. Every time the three of us were working together we were just laughing."

"It's the FML moments that Lara Jean has in the movie. They happen to all of us in real life," Parrish said. "It's relatable."

To All the Boys I've Loved Before premieres on August 17. See more on PLL: The Perfectionists in the video below.

