Janet Jackson Wishes Son Eissa a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message.
"You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical moments," Jackson, 55, wrote. "You're Mama's Luv. Happy 5th Birthday baby!"
The comments section was filled with birthday wishes for Jackson's son, whom she shares with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.
The singer rarely shares photos of her son, but just a couple of years ago, Jackson marveled over Eissa, calling him "incredibly musical."
"He loves the drums, violin, guitar, piano. He plays. He really enjoys it. He makes up melodies, he carries a tune, he has really good pitch, really good pitch," she told Australia radio show Carrie & Tommy, before comparing her son to her late brother, Michael Jackson. "He does this thing that my brother did from 'Doesn't Really Care About Us,' the march and the hand. He does a few things. He does the head. He loves 'Smooth Criminal.'"
In other Jackson news, over the weekend, she dropped the full trailer for her upcoming two-part biographical documentary, Janet. In the trailer, she touched on her Super Bowl scandal and her brother Michael's allegation. When asked why she wanted to make the documentary, she says, "It's just something that needs to be done."
The two-part documentary will premiere on Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E -- commemorating the 40th anniversary of her self-titled first album. For more on the documentary, see below.
