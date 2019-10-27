Jared Padalecki has reportedly been arrested.

The Supernatural star was arrested early Sunday morning outside of an Austin, Texas, lounge he frequents called Stereotype, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, Padalecki is facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication after allegedly striking the venue's bartender and general manager. ET has reached out to Padalecki's rep for comment.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Padalecki seemingly putting someone in a headlock outside of Stereotype. The footage also shows the actor speaking with police.

Padalecki, 37, posted about the '90s-themed club in honor of its grand opening in September 2018.

"Who’s coming with me?!?! I hope to see y’all there on Thursday :). I’ll buy you a cassette tape! 😜 #StereoType #GrandOpening #WooHoo!" he wrote at the time.

Padalecki's bond is set at $15,000, TMZ reports, and it's unclear for now if he's bailed out yet.

See more on the actor in the video below.

