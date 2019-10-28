Jared Padalecki Arrested on Suspicion of Assault: Details

Jared Padalecki has been arrested.

The Supernatural star was arrested early Sunday morning outside of an Austin, Texas, lounge he owns called Stereotype, ET confirms. According to an affidavit obtained by ET, Padalecki was placed under arrest for assault with injury after allegedly striking the assistant manager at the venue, Ian, as well as the general manager, Tyler. ET has reached out to Padalecki's rep and lawyer for comment.

According to police, Ian told officers that "a verbal argument had occurred between Jared and people inside the bar and it had become physical." The affidavit states that "employees of the bar basically huddled around Jared and escorted Jared outside." Ian told officers that Jared started a verbal argument with him outside of the bar; he claims Padalecki then "struck him on the left side of his face with his right open hand as a slap," and then allegedly "struck him again with his left palm of his hand in his upper lip of his face."

The affidavit states that officers then spoke with Tyler and officers observed a laceration above Tyler's left eyebrow that was actively bleeding. "Tyler had a stream of blood from his eyebrow down to his face and neck to his upper chest," the document claims.

The assistant manager and general manager of the bar "both stated that they wanted to pursue charges against Jared for assault," according to the affidavit.

Austin Police

Padalecki, 37, posted about the '90s-themed club in honor of its grand opening in September 2018.

"Who’s coming with me?!?! I hope to see y’all there on Thursday :). I’ll buy you a cassette tape! 😜 #StereoType #GrandOpening #WooHoo!" he wrote at the time.

See more on the actor in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Supernatural' Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Kick Off Final Season With Sweet Video Message to Fans

'Supernatural' Flashback: Watch Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles' First ET Interview Together! (Exclusive)

Jared Padalecki to Star in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot

Related Gallery