Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Expecting Second Child Together

Congrats are in order for Jason Aldean!

The country crooner revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that he and his wife, Brittany Kerr, are expecting their second child together.

The "You Make It Easy" singer announced the exciting news by dressing up the couple's 7-month-old son, Memphis, in an adorable "Big Brother" onesie.

"Sup everybody," Aldean, 41, captioned it. "Guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisdude #aldeanpartyof6."

His 30-year-old wife shared the same sweet pic, simply captioning hers, "Here we go again!"

In addition to Memphis, Aldean is also the father to two daughters, Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 10, from his previous marriage to Jessica Aldean.

