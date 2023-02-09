Donna Kelce is picking favorites -- kinda! The NFL's most famous mother has the rare opportunity to cheer for both of her sons, Jason and Travis Kelce, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

"For all the stars to align and for them to get through high school and college and the pros. And for them to both play in the Pro Bowl and to play in the Super Bowl, and then for this to happen. This is just like a dream come true," Donna told ET's Kevin Frazier on Thursday. "I can't express enough how special this is for the family and it's just crazy."

And while she isn't sharing who she wants to win, she told ET which son she prefers a little more off the field.

"Right now, Jason's a little ahead because of the grandchildren," she said about her 35-year-old son. "But I'm sure Travis will take it over soon one of these days. I can't, you know, as a mother, you just can't pick one against the other. It's 50/50 and it always will be."

Peter Casey/Getty Images

She added, "Each one has been my favorite at certain times in their lives."

Jason and his wife, Kylie McDevitt -- who share daughters Wyatt, 3, and Elloitte, 2, -- are expecting baby number three any day now. For Donna, she's excited, knowing her daughter-in-law has the proper care while rooting for her man in the stands.

"The doctor basically said, 'You can't go unless there's somebody right with you the whole time,'" Donna said about Kylie having her OBGYN alongside her during the game. "I mean, she's only got a few more weeks to go."

She added, "She's feeling great. She's been through this a few times before and she's a real trouper. Obviously at this point, you're like, 'I want this over.'"

Donna, who is partnering with Sleep Number, won't be losing sleep about celebrating with each of her boys -- no matter the outcome -- because she has a plan.

"The only individuals that are allowed on the field because of logistics are the winners and the winners' family," she said about leaving her seat to celebrate alongside the winning son. "I definitely wanna go down and celebrate with the person that's holding the trophy. But I will go back to the team's hotels. Both team hotels have post-games and I will go to his post-game and I'll give him a hug, tell him I love him. There is nothing I can say that will make him feel any better."

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Donna as the fans wait to see what kind of dual-jersey look she will rock for Sunday's game. However, for her, it's all about showing up for her boys.

"It's just all part of it," she told ET. "My boys have worked really hard to get here and I need to support them. Whatever I can do to make their lives easier. The teams, the NFL, it's just fun. It's all fun for me because I don't get a lot of accolades. They're the ones that are front and center."

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Live Without Cable This Weekend

Jason Kelce Says His Pregnant Wife Is Bringing Her OB to Super Bowl

Jason, Travis Kelce Will Be the 1st Brothers to Face Off at Super Bowl

Babyface on Taking Super Bowl and 'America the Beautiful' Performance 'Very Seriously' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery