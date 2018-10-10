Suddenly we can’t wait for 2019!

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures dropped the very first trailer for their remake of Pet Sematary, from the Stephen King novel of the same name, teasing another spooky show destined to keep fans up at night.

In the film, a doctor named Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) and his family leave the bustle of Boston behind to take a job in the country where tragedy befalls them — their toddler is killed in a car accident. A neighbor named Jud Crandall (played by the ever-brilliant John Lithgow) attempts to help them by introducing Louis to the secluded local pet cemetery (misspelled as "sematary" on a child's sign) — where anything that’s buried there returns from the grave.

The trailer teases glimpses of Louis and Jud bonding, bloodied figures lurking in bedroom corners, the doctor attempting to help a panicking patient, and children wearing unnerving animal masks as they march into the wilderness.

“It was a myth,” Lithgow’s character explains amid the terrifying imagery. “Kids used to dare each other to go into the woods at night. They knew the power of that place. They feared it. Those woods belong to something else… The ground is bad. It maybe just some crazy folk tale. But there is something out in those woods. Something that brings things back. Sometimes dead is better.”

Also heavily featured in the trailer is Church, the family’s cat, which is the first creature to come back from the dead. The animal has matted hair as it vacantly glares at the camera while standing in the middle of a trail.

This is the second time the horror novel has been adapted. It was previously brought to the big screen in 1988, leading to a sequel in 1992.

This film was greenlit in December of 2017, mere months after It, another King adaptation, became the highest-grossing horror film in history.

Pet Sematary creeps into theaters on April 5, 2019.

