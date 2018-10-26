Jason Derulo Sings on Balcony After Canceled Prague Show -- Watch!

Jason Derulo loves his fans!

The 29-year-old singer treated fans to a sweet serenade from his balcony after a last-minute cancellation of his Prague show due to safety concerns. Derulo documented the night on Instagram, revealing in a video that he still wanted to sing for his Czech fans then and there, despite promising to reschedule his performance.

“I mean, they been outside since seven this morning, all day long, bro,” the singer tells his tour manager in the video. "I'mma go outside. Give me a megaphone or something."

Derulo later emerged from a balcony outside the Tipsport Arena, where he was set to perform, to sing for thousands of fans outside, singing hits like "Talk Dirty" and "Swalla."

"The venue was declared unsafe last night so I performed outside on the balcony. Tho we’ll reschedule a proper date I couldn’t leave my family empty handed. The love and fellowship we shared last night will be forever tattooed on my heart," Derulo captioned the post on Instagram.

Fans couldn't help but praise the performer. "Respect," one follower wrote.

"Awww that was soo sweet any other celebrity wouldn't have said anything they would have just let they peoples handle it. Now that's real love ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," another fan said.

