Jason George Returning to 'Grey’s Anatomy' as Series Regular

Jason George is heading back to Grey Sloan Memorial. The 52-year-old actor will be a series regular on Grey's Anatomy's 21st season, ET confirms.

George first joined the series in season 6 as Ben Warren, the eventual husband to Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). He departed as a series regular when Grey's spinoff Station 19 premiered in 2018, but still popped up on the medical drama from time-to-time.

George reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, "Well…it WAS kind of hush-hush, but now it’s official. Where my scrubs at?"

George's full-time return to Grey's, which Deadline was first to report, follows Station 19's series finale last month.

Throughout the firefighter drama's final season, frequent use of Ben's medical know-how and his shoulder injury all hinted at a potential Grey's return. Ben made his choice official in the Station 19's series finale, when he told Captain Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) that he was going back to Grey Sloan to finish his surgical residency.

When ET spoke to George back in February, he spoke about his role across the Shondaland "multiverse," and the possibility of returning to Grey's.

"Would I step back into scrubs? I love Ben Warren. I feel very proud and very invested in the Ben and Bailey romance. I'm very proud of being part of a really powerful, impactful romance between well-off Black folks on TV. That for me is a thing I'm invested in, so, whatever they holler at me about, I will have that conversation."

George's Grey's return comes amid news of Jake Borelli and Midori Francis' planned exits from the series after wrapping up their storylines as Levi Schmitt and Mika Yasuda, respectively.

When Grey's was renewed for its 21st season in April, series creator Shonda Rhimes spoke out in a statement to ET.

"The loyalty and love of Grey's Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful," she said. "[Showrunner] Meg Marinis' storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season."

