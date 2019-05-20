Jason Mitchell is facing serious fallout stemming from allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

The rising star, whose big break came playing Eazy-E in 2015's Straight Outta Compton, has been dropped by his agent and his manager and has been fired from the upcoming Netflix film Desperados, according to multiplereports.

Additionally, Mitchell, 32, will reportedly not be returning for the upcoming third season of The Chi, currently in its second season on Showtime, in which he stars as Brandon Johnson.

While the nature of the alleged behavior has not yet been confirmed or officially addressed by Mitchell, multiple reports claim accusations were leveled by several actresses on The Chi, including Tiffany Boone, who played Mitchell's on-screen girlfriend.

According to Deadline, Mitchell was first dropped from Desperados due to an "off-set incident" that producers reportedly investigated and led to his termination, which later resulted in Showtime cutting ties and the departure of Mitchell's representation.

ET has reached out to Mitchell, Netflix and Showtime for comment.

After his acclaimed performance in Straight Outta Compton, the 32-year-old actor went on to appear in Mudbound, Kong: Skull Island, Detroit and, most recently, The Mustang.

