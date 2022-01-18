Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's split last week surprised the world, as the pair had been together for over 16 years. It seems the cracks in their relationship, however, had been forming for some time.

A source tells ET, "Jason and Lisa were struggling in their relationship for quite some time."

"When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened," the source adds. "He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship."

The source says the pair "still have love for each other and respect one another."

The Aquaman star announced the news of their separation last Wednesday, sharing a joint statement to his Instagram in a post that has since been deleted.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage," the statement expressed.

"We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…"

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children," they concluded. "Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail ✨ J & L."

Momoa and Bonet have been together since 2005. The pair officially tied the knot in October 2017.

The pair share two children together -- daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Momoa is also the stepfather to actress Zoe Kravitz, Bonet's daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

The same day that Momoa posted about the split, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan posted a photo from the film's set of Momoa with actor Patrick Wilson to celebrate that they'd wrapped filming on the project.

