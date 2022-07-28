A superhero reunion for the ages! Jason Momoa seemingly revealed on Thursday that Ben Affleck will be involved in the upcomingAquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Momoa took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to share two snapshots with Affleck -- dressed to the nines in a very Bruce Wayne-looking suit ensemble -- and celebrated getting to spend time with the actor yet again.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben," Momoa captioned the post, which also included a video, taken by the Aquaman star, that supposedly showed a WB backlot tour inadvertently seeing Affleck and Momoa, and discovering his involvement in the upcoming Aquaman film.

"WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set," Momoa wrote. "All great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha."

In the video, Momoa can be heard laughing as a tour group drives up on them on set, and exclaiming, "Well it's not a f**king secret anymore, is it?"

"Well, we tried to keep it a secret," he adds as he walks over to a trailer with a sign reading "B.A." on the door. "Whoops!"

ET has reached out to WB for comment on Affleck's unexpected involvement in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom -- for which Momoa wrapped principal photography in January, and which is slated to hit theaters March 17, 2023.

