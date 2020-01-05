Jason Momoa Rocks Man Bun and Tank Top Inside the 2020 Golden Globes and Fans Can't Get Enough
It's suits optional for Jason Momoa!
The Aquaman star turned heads and made people laugh when actor Brian Cox won Best Actor in a TV Series for his role on Succession and made his way onstage. However, while he was heading to accept his trophy, Cox passed right by Momoa, who was casually dressed in a black tank top and had his long hair in a man bun.
Naturally, the moment became even bigger on social media.
"Can we take a moment to appreciate #JasonMomoa. All of these celebrities wearing fancy suits and dresses that I can only assume cost a small fortune and he is rocking a tank top. You sir, are a legend. #GoldenGlobes," one person on Twitter wrote.
The former Game of Thrones actor, however, was wearing more clothes earlier in the day. Momoa looked sharp in a forest green velvet Tom Ford suit jacket with slacks, while posing for pics with wife Lisa Bonet. ET caught up with the couple while on the red carpet, where the actor shared how he was set to present with his stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz.
When he did present, he did make sure to put his blazer back on and wear his hair down.
See more of ET's Golden Globes coverage, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Steal the Show at 2020 Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2020: Taylor Swift Walks the Red Carpet Solo in Flowing Etro Cut-Out Gown
Golden Globes 2020: Watch Nicole Kidman 'Crash' Scarlett Johansson's Interview! (Exclusive)
Related Gallery